Livingston Parish School bus carrying 28 elementary students involved in Denham Springs crash

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish School System bus was involved in a crash on Friday afternoon in Denham Springs, according to a press release from the Livingston Parish School System.

The crash occurred shortly after 3:25 p.m. on Cockerham Road when the bus carrying 28 students from Freshwater Elementary was struck in the door-side panel by a car entering the intersection.

Four students were taken to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital of Baton Rouge for evaluation.

The rest of the students returned to the school to be picked up by their parents or taken home by another bus.

The damaged bus was taken to the central office for inspection and repair.

The Denham Springs Police Department will provide further information.