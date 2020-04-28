Livingston Parish reopening some government offices Monday

LIVINGSTON - Workers will start returning to Livingston Parish's government offices next week as the state begins easing some stay-at-home restrictions.

Officials announced Tuesday that some parish offices will reopen May 4 but will only allow up to 10 people inside each building at once. Everyone working inside will be required to wear a mask and to spread out from others inside their office.

Some offices, including the Clerk of Court's Office, will remain closed.

Residents can also expect to see public works employees out and about throughout the parish in preparation for hurricane season.

The parish requests that people visiting government offices try to come in one at a time.