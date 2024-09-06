Livingston Parish offers sandbag pickup locations for residents ahead of heavy rainfall

LIVINGSTON - Parish officials have posted sandbag pickup locations ahead of heavy rainfall scheduled for this weekend.

Livingston Parish and neighboring parish residents can pick up sandbags from the following locations:

District 5 Fire Station, 8098 Florida Boulevard, Denham Springs

District 4 Fire Station, 18525 Clio Street, Port Vincent

District 4 Fire Station, 9100 Hillon Hood, Denham Springs

Springfield Fire Department, 32280 Terry Street, Springfield

Killian Town Hall, 28284 LA-22, Killian

Maurepas Fire Station, 20368 Hwy 22, Maurepas

Maurepas Fire Station, 23634 Hwy 22, Maurepas