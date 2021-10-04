85°
Livingston Parish moving trick-or-treat hours
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Trick-or-treating for Halloween has been officially moved to Saturday, Oct. 30.
The Livingston Parish Council voted Thursday night to move the holiday. The parish's annual Trunk or Treat event will also be on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at South Park on Vincent Road in Denham Springs.
