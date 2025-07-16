Livingston Parish library director ousted; four opposing board members resign immediately

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish President motioned not to renew the library director's contract in a late-night vote Tuesday, removing her from the position and causing four other members of the library board to resign.

The meeting for the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control on Tuesday night came after a private two-hour performance evaluation of Director Michelle Parrish, The Advocate reported.

Parish President Randy Delatte introduced the motion to not renew her contract. The motion moved forward with a 6-4 vote.

This vote comes after multiple shake-ups in the board and library system, including embattled book bans and budget cuts.

Immediately following the vote, the four members of the board who opposed the motion, including the board's president and vice president, resigned and left the meeting.

You can watch the full meeting here.