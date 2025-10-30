56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish holds fall fest at Unity Prayer Center

1 hour 38 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, October 29 2025 Oct 29, 2025 October 29, 2025 10:43 PM October 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish community celebrated the Halloween season at their Fall Fest on Wednesday night. 

Hundreds of people showed up to the Unity Prayer Center for a night of fun. 

Trending News

Guests enjoyed everything from trail rides to roasting marshmallows. Organizers said the event was created to bring the community closer together. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days