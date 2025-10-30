56°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish holds fall fest at Unity Prayer Center
LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish community celebrated the Halloween season at their Fall Fest on Wednesday night.
Hundreds of people showed up to the Unity Prayer Center for a night of fun.
Trending News
Guests enjoyed everything from trail rides to roasting marshmallows. Organizers said the event was created to bring the community closer together.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Franklin Fire Department puts on haunted house
-
Livingston Parish holds fall fest at Unity Prayer Center
-
Hammond liquor licenses halted after council vote fails
-
'Bleedas' gang member, three others, arrested in Walker; drugs and weapons seized
-
One person injured in shooting at Club Secret in Plaquemine
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Da'Sean Golmond
-
Jalen Reed returns from injury
-
Tulane's Joe Sumrall shoots down rumors that he will leave the Green...
-
WATCH: After loss to Florida A&M, Jags' Fred McNair preps for matchup...
-
WATCH: LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson speaks to media for first...