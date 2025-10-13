62°
Livingston Parish Fire Dist. 2 shares expansion update

2 hours 40 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, October 12 2025 Oct 12, 2025 October 12, 2025 10:19 PM October 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SPRINGFIELD - The Livingston Parish Fire Dist. 2 is expanding its station on Hutchinson Road. 

The department shared a progress update on social media Sunday, saying the old station building will be converted into a classroom building with adequate space and facilities for firefighters during trainings.

A larger station building was built to keep more vehicles and fire suppression equipment in and a lighted helipad is in the works. 

