Livingston Parish Fire Dept to assist in inspecting businesses for COVID compliance

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Businesses in Livingston Parish will be inspected by their local fire department to ensure that mask/social distancing guidelines associated with the prevention of spreading COVID-19 are being followed.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District Four issued an announcement regarding the inspections Wednesday, stating: "LPFPD4 will be conducting OpenSafely courtesy visits to businesses within our protection district over the next several weeks."

"These visits may also be conducted by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, Louisiana Department of Health, and Louisiana ATC."

During these visits we will be checking the following areas:

-Spacing

-Capacity

-Mask-wearing

-Sanitation standards

These courtesy visits are intended to educate local businesses on the requirements and suggestions set in place by Governor John Bel Edwards for the current “Phase” of reopening we are in at the time of the visit.

Currently, Phase II guidelines will be applicable.

For additional information, regarding Phases 1-2 of the reopening process, visit https://opensafely.la.gov/.

Businesses can also register to receive updates as officials guide the state through each phase of the reopening process.

Anyone requiring assistance with locating the correct documents pertaining to their business can E-Mail Fireprevention@LPFPD4.com, call our office at 225-664-7123 or contact the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.