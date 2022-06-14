86°
Livingston Parish deputies rescue four teens that got lost frogging Monday night
GRAMERCY - Four teens who intended to go frogging in Bayou Chene Blanc instead found themselves turned around in the woods.
According to a Facebook post by Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard, the teens' rescue called for the LPSO Marine Division, LPSO Air Support and deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to retrieve them. The teens called for help late Monday night and were located early Tuesday morning.
Drone footage showed the teens wading in shallow water and pulling a mudboat along behind them as they were rescued.
The teens were unharmed.
