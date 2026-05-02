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Livingston Parish deputies attempting to identify 3 people accused of using counterfeit money
DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office asked the public for help in identifying three people in connection with items being purchased with counterfeit bills.
According to the sheriff's office, two women, along with a man, were attempting to purchase items with counterfeit $100 bills.
"This was happening at multiple locations across Juban Crossing," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. "So far, only one business is at a loss."
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Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.
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