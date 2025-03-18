Livingston Parish council votes to extend moratorium on development, approval of solar farms

LIVINGSTON — Proposals for new solar panel farms or commercial solar power plants in Livingston Parish cannot be submitted or approved for another year, the Livingston Parish council decided last week.

The parish council unanimously voted Thursday to extend the moratorium on solar development previously adopted through 2026. The original suspension of solar plants was voted on in 2024 and set to expire on May 23, 2025; it will now expire in May 2026.

The ordinance extending the moratorium says that the parish "is currently undertaking a study and considering new development rules, policies and ordinances concerning the innovative technology of commercial solar power and solar panel farms."

According to the local newspaper The Livingston Parish News, the motion was proposed and later passed to comply with state policy. The ordinance author — Councilwoman Erin Sandefur — told the paper that there are no issues with solar farms in the parish.

Legislative committee hearings resulted in local governments being given a notice that they needed to create a “comprehensive regulatory program for solar development” to establish statewide minimum requirements for such things as wildlife protection and citations.

“It is likely, should such a program be created, that additional rulemaking would follow,” a letter from Louisiana Department of Energy and Natural Resources Secretary Tyler Gray said.

While the council has voted to extend the moratorium, it will not be implemented until the parish council meets to formally adopt the ordinance at a March 27 public hearing at the parish government building.