73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish Council unanimously votes to replace Milton Road Bridge, John L. Lane Road bridge

53 minutes ago Thursday, January 08 2026 Jan 8, 2026 January 08, 2026 7:17 PM January 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Council voted to replace two bridges Thursday night.

Trending News

The resolution replaces the Milton Road Bridge over Beaver Branch and the John L. Lane Road Bridge over a creek. The vote was unanimous.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days