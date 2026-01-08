73°
Livingston Parish Council unanimously votes to replace Milton Road Bridge, John L. Lane Road bridge
LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Council voted to replace two bridges Thursday night.
The resolution replaces the Milton Road Bridge over Beaver Branch and the John L. Lane Road Bridge over a creek. The vote was unanimous.
