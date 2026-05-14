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DA files to have judges recused in West Feliciana child-sex abuse case
ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana District Attorney's Office wants two judges removed from a case involving rape allegations against a father.
On Thursday, District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla filed a motion to have Judges Sydney Picou Walker and Kathryn Jones recused in the case against Jacob Mansell, who was arrested in March for sexual battery and second-degree rape based on allegations from his 13-year-old daughter and a doctor's evaluation.
D'Aquilla also filed for a gag order to be put into place by the court, preventing the state and defense from speaking publicly about the case.
"The facts and circumstances referenced above indicate the judges will be called as witnesses in this criminal case and it would be impossible for both judges to act fairly and impartially considering their involvement therein, therefore both judges should be removed from this criminal case," the motion reads.
Mansell's attorney Cy D'Aquila responded Thursday, telling WBRZ the motion to recuse "has no merit and is forum shopping by the district attorney's office on a case he knows he can't win."
On Tuesday, the DA filed to have Mansell's bond conditions reinstated in response to Judge Walker's decision to remove them in April.
"She removed that no-contact order, and that was very concerning to our office," D'Aquilla said.
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That same day, Judge Kathryn Jones gave Mansell majority custody of all three children.
"The judge dropped the bond conditions, dismissed the restraining order, and put my kids back into his house," Mansell's ex-wife, Bridgette Williams, said. "Mine and their worst nightmare is still happening."
According to Mansell's attorney, Cy D'Aquila, the decision was based on the opinion of Dr. Allen Taylor, who advised the court that this was the worst case of parental alienation he had ever seen. Parental alienation is when a child is manipulated by one parent into feeling a certain way about the other. Cy D'Aquila also told WBRZ that the victim, who is in Mansell's custody, has recanted her accusations against him.
Cy D'Aquila added Thursday, "With all the facts known, the district attorney should dismiss the charges against Mr. Mansell."
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