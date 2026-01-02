71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston officials working fire along I-12 across from Ferrara Fire Apparatus

52 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, January 02 2026 Jan 2, 2026 January 02, 2026 8:36 PM January 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HOLDEN - Livingston firefighters are battling a wind-swept fire along I-12 on Friday night, officials said.

The fire is happening across from Ferrara Fire Apparatus in Holden. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 said multiple firefighters are working to keep the fire at bay until a forestry dozer arrives.

Trending News

No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days