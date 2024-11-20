56°
Livingston man arrested for multiple counts of child pornography
LIVINGSTON - A Livingston man was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish for child pornography, according to the Louisiana attorney general.
Dustin Moore, 47, of Livingston, was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday for four counts of pornography involving juveniles. Agents initially got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Moore, who was already incarcerated in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on other charges, was booked on new charges yesterday. He will remain there until a bond is set.
The investigation is ongoing.
