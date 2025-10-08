Livingston librarian who opposed banning of LGBT books named on Time Magazine list of influential people

LIVINGSTON — A Livingston Parish librarian who authored a book detailing her experience fighting against book banning has been named on a Time Magazine list of the most influential rising stars of the year.

Amanda Jones was named as one of 100 people on the 2025 TIME100 Next list, published on Sept. 30. "Superman" actor David Corensweat, WNBA star Paige Bueckers, "Sinners" breakout star Miles Caton and Louisiana native country star Lainey Wilson joined Jones on the list.

Paired with her listing was a brief essay by "Sex and the City" and "Hocus Pocus" star Sarah Jessica Parker.

"In 2021, Amanda Jones was recognized as a School Librarian of the Year by the School Library Journal for her work at a Louisiana middle school. The following year, speaking up against an attempt to ban LGBTQ+ books in her local library led to a storm of backlash," Parker wrote. "Through it all, Amanda has never wavered on her commitment to free speech and education."

Jones first garnered attention when she spoke out at a public meeting about book censorship, particularly literature about the LGBTQ+ community. Since then, she has received harassment and criticism, which she turned into her half-memoir, half-manifesto "That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America" in 2024.

In the book, she describes being called a sexual predator who is grooming children by allowing books on LGBTQ+ topics in libraries.

Jones also sued the conservative advocacy group Citizens for a New Louisiana, alleging they defamed her to the point that she received death threats. In 2024, the Louisiana Supreme Court allowed the defamation lawsuit to proceed.

"Libraries are the heartbeat of our communities. An essential gateway for information and self-discovery. It has been a privilege to get to know Amanda through her work and the upcoming documentary 'The Librarians,'" Parker added. "She is beyond deserving of wider recognition."

"The Librarians" screened at various film festivals over the past year. Jones is featured in the film alongside other librarians on the front lines of the battle against book banning.