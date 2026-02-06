73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston deputies: Denham Springs woman dead following shooting on Magnolia Beach Road

2 hours 3 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, February 06 2026 Feb 6, 2026 February 06, 2026 3:10 PM February 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman shot in the neck while wrestling over a gun with a man died from her injuries, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Jasmine Newhouse, 18, was shot by Dexter Boutte, 35, on Jan. 31 while the couple was arguing at a Magnolia Beach Road apartment complex, deputies said. They were wrestling over a gun when the firearm discharged, hitting Newhouse in the neck.

Newhouse's family told WBRZ the two were in a relationship for about five months and there were "numerous domestic violence calls made to the sheriff's department."

Trending News

Boutte was initially booked on attempted manslaughter and domestic abuse battery; officials say those charges will be upgraded following Newhouse's death.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days