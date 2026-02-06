73°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston deputies: Denham Springs woman dead following shooting on Magnolia Beach Road
DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman shot in the neck while wrestling over a gun with a man died from her injuries, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Jasmine Newhouse, 18, was shot by Dexter Boutte, 35, on Jan. 31 while the couple was arguing at a Magnolia Beach Road apartment complex, deputies said. They were wrestling over a gun when the firearm discharged, hitting Newhouse in the neck.
Newhouse's family told WBRZ the two were in a relationship for about five months and there were "numerous domestic violence calls made to the sheriff's department."
Trending News
Boutte was initially booked on attempted manslaughter and domestic abuse battery; officials say those charges will be upgraded following Newhouse's death.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University plans to open the JagFresh Farmers Market this spring
-
Barbie Truck Tour making stop at Mall of Louisiana on Saturday
-
American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement hosts event for National...
-
EBRSO: FedEx driver arrested for theft of around $32,000 of merchandise intended...
-
Livingston deputies: Undocumented Honduran man arrested for rape, home invasion
Sports Video
-
LSU softball run rules NC State in season opener
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama State for second straight SWAC loss
-
2 Your Town Southern: Jaguar bowling is chasing more championships
-
New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin credits city of Baton Rouge, LSU...
-
LSU launches rule aimed at stopping students from leaving basketball games early