Livingston deputies capture nine-foot alligator in Maurepas

1 hour 26 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, May 31 2025 May 31, 2025 May 31, 2025 9:19 PM May 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MAUREPAS - Livingston deputies captured a nine-foot alligator Saturday on Bear Island Road.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office posted them capturing and tying up the gator on social media.

The gator measured out at nine feet, three inches and deputies put the gator in the back of their unit for release.

