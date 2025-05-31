71°
Livingston deputies capture nine-foot alligator in Maurepas
MAUREPAS - Livingston deputies captured a nine-foot alligator Saturday on Bear Island Road.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office posted them capturing and tying up the gator on social media.
The gator measured out at nine feet, three inches and deputies put the gator in the back of their unit for release.
