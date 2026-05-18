83°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday morning commute
BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge’ has you covered with live updates for your Tuesday morning commute.
Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gov. Landry, Trump's special envoy to Greenland, arrives in Denmark-controlled country, reports...
-
2une In Previews: Historic church celebrates 160 years with Founder's Day events
-
Audiologist suggests 60-60 rule to protect hearing during headphone use
-
Mayor Yates still optimistic about St. George's future after voters shoot down...
-
2une In Previews: 'The Little Mermaid' coming to Baton Rouge from CYT
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball enters SWAC tournament hot, wins 15th straight SWAC game to...
-
LSU baseball swept by Florida in final regular season series
-
Saints release full 2026-27 schedule
-
Taking on the world: LSU softball's Patyn Monticelli to join Team Great...
-
U-High baseball readies for third straight State Championship appearance