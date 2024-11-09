82°
Live tiger brought in for Alabama matchup is officially on campus

2 hours 8 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, November 09 2024 Nov 9, 2024 November 09, 2024 10:51 AM November 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

BATON ROUGE — The live tiger transported from Florida for LSU's matchup against Alabama has been spotted on the field.

Pictures shared by Reddit user Radioactive Skeleton show the tiger, Omar Bradley, in a clear cage being wheeled out onto the football field. The post was then shared by Illuminator reporter Piper Hutchinson on X, formerly known as Twitter.

John Walters, LSU's vice president of External Affairs, is seen posing with the tiger in one of the pictures. 

For the first time in nearly a decade, a live tiger will be featured on the Death Valley field before kickoff. 

Omar Bradley is about 1.5 years old, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said. PETA opposes the tiger's appearance before 102,000 people Saturday night, saying that subjecting the animal to an extremely raucous crowd is cruel. 

The tiger belongs to Mitchel Kalmanson, who wasn't available for comment Thursday because he was on his way to Baton Rouge with the young tiger, his office assistant said.

Kalmanson has loaned tigers and other exotic animals to circuses in the past and has also been cited by the USDA multiple times for the improper care and handling of exotic animals.

