Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of Highway 16 rivalry
WATSON - Long-time high school football rivals will take on the field Thursday night for the annual Battle of Highway 16.
The Live Oak Eagles will play the Denham Springs Yellow Jackets at Live Oak High School at 7 p.m.
2une In's Abigail Whitam spoke with the head coaches Thursday morning ahead of the game!
