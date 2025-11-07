67°
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of Highway 16 rivalry

4 weeks 23 hours 53 minutes ago Thursday, October 09 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

WATSON - Long-time high school football rivals will take on the field Thursday night for the annual Battle of Highway 16.

The Live Oak Eagles will play the Denham Springs Yellow Jackets at Live Oak High School at 7 p.m.

2une In's Abigail Whitam spoke with the head coaches Thursday morning ahead of the game!

