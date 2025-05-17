Live Oak, Brusly, U-High baseball fall short of state titles

SULPHUR - Three Baton Rouge area baseball teams had a chance to win a state championship Saturday, but all three lost.

Brusly, University Lab, and Live Oak lost winner-take-all Game 3's in Sulphur.

Division I Non-Select

No. 11 Sam Houston 4, No. 1 Live Oak 2

Division II Non-Select

No. 2 North Desoto 7, No. 1 Brusly 4

Division III Select

No. 4 Catholic New Iberia 7, No. 2 U-High 4, F/8