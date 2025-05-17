78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Live Oak, Brusly, U-High baseball fall short of state titles

1 hour 35 minutes 24 seconds ago Saturday, May 17 2025 May 17, 2025 May 17, 2025 8:31 PM May 17, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

SULPHUR - Three Baton Rouge area baseball teams had a chance to win a state championship Saturday, but all three lost.

Brusly, University Lab, and Live Oak lost winner-take-all Game 3's in Sulphur.

Division I Non-Select

No. 11 Sam Houston 4, No. 1 Live Oak 2

Division II Non-Select

No. 2 North Desoto 7, No. 1 Brusly 4

Division III Select

Trending News

No. 4 Catholic New Iberia 7, No. 2 U-High 4, F/8

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days