Live Oak, Brusly, U-High baseball fall short of state titles
SULPHUR - Three Baton Rouge area baseball teams had a chance to win a state championship Saturday, but all three lost.
Brusly, University Lab, and Live Oak lost winner-take-all Game 3's in Sulphur.
Division I Non-Select
No. 11 Sam Houston 4, No. 1 Live Oak 2
Division II Non-Select
No. 2 North Desoto 7, No. 1 Brusly 4
Division III Select
No. 4 Catholic New Iberia 7, No. 2 U-High 4, F/8
