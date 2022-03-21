71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

List of state office closures ahead of severe weather Tuesday

2 hours 5 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, March 21 2022 Mar 21, 2022 March 21, 2022 8:40 PM March 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The following state offices will be closed Tuesday, March 22: 

Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion and West Baton Rouge

The following state offices will close at noon:

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana.

Stream WBRZ newscasts with the latest forecasts here. 

Trending News

City-Parish offices will also close at noon Tuesday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days