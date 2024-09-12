80°
List of schools that will remain closed Friday, Sept. 13, following Hurricane Francine
The following schools will remain closed on Friday, Sept. 13, after Hurricane Francine made its way through southeastern Louisiana:
CLOSED FRIDAY, SEPT. 13:
Ascension Parish Schools
St. Mary Parish Schools
