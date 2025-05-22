Latest Weather Blog
Liberty Lagoon will not open Memorial Day weekend due to 'lifeguard shortage'
BATON ROUGE - Liberty Lagoon Water Park will not have its traditional Memorial Day weekend opening because BREC has been unable to hire enough lifeguards.
BREC officials did not say when the popular summer attraction might open.
"As soon as appropriate staffing levels can be reached to ensure the safety of all guests, the water park will be open this summer," a news release said.
Outgoing BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson, who announced in February that he was not going to renew his contract with the agency, said guest safety is "our top priority."
"We cannot open the facility until we have a full team of trained and certified lifeguards in place," he said.
BREC said such hiring difficulties are happening across the country for businesses that hire seasonal employees, and is a particular problem for lifeguard jobs.
BREC is offering certification courses and is recruiting lifeguards. Information is available at https://www.libertylagoon.com/jobs/.
The agency will announce updates on its web site and social media accounts, the news release said.