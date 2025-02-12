63°
Liberty, Central boys hoops pick up district wins

2 hours 37 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, February 11 2025 Feb 11, 2025 February 11, 2025 9:50 PM February 11, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Central and Liberty Magnet boys basketball teams picked up tough district wins on Tuesday.

The Wildcats went on the road to beat Catholic, 56-51.

Over at Liberty, the Patriots overcame a double-digit first half deficit to beat Zachary, 60-57.

Liberty currently leads the District 4-5A standings at 2-0.

