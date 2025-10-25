LHSC hosts second annual '1 Million Steps 2 Safety' 5k at Louisiana State Police Headquarters

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Safety Highway Commission hosted the second annual "1 Million Steps 2 Safety" 5k run/walk at the Louisiana State Police Headquarters on Saturday morning.

The event, featuring over 200 runners, including five-time Olympian Danielle Scott-Aruda, celebrated Pedestrian Safety Month, a national highway safety campaign.

“In Louisiana, pedestrians and drivers share many of the same roadways every day, and Troopers

know all too well how quickly lives and communities can be changed when someone isn’t

traveling safely,” Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Robert P. Hodges said.

Over 800 pedestrians were killed in Louisiana crashes from 2020 to 2024, according to the LSU Center of Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety.

The event also featured a jambalaya cook-off and a resource fair for attendees.