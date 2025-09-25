79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'1 Million Steps 2 Safety' 5K promoting safer streets to be held at La. State Police Headquarters

1 hour 41 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, September 25 2025 Sep 25, 2025 September 25, 2025 10:13 AM September 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission announced Thursday that it will host the "1 Million Steps 2 Safety" 5K starting at the Louisiana State Police Headquarters on Oct. 25. 

The event celebrates Pedestrian Safety Month and is about "working as a team to make our streets safer, raise awareness, and protect our neighbors," Mayor-President Sid Edwards said.

"Hundreds of pedestrians are killed or injured on Louisiana roadways each year," LHSC Executive Director and Governor's Representative of Highway Safety Lisa Freeman said.

According to the LSU Center of Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety, 161 pedestrians were killed in Louisiana crashes alone in 2024.

Trending News

The registration fee for the event is $25 per person, and each person will receive an event T-shirt and a medal after they cross the finish line. They will also have a jambalaya competition where food will be served.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days