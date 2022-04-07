LHSAA eases NIL deal-making for high school athletes

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) is making sure nothing restricts high schools and their student-athletes from navigating new NIL opportunities that are evolving even at the pre-college levels.

Thursday afternoon the LHSAA approved a positioning statement that allows high school student-athletes to receive Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) benefits but also announced a partnership with Eccker Sports built to educate schools and coaches the best way to help their students.

“As an education-based association, I think it is imperative that everyone associated with high school athletics in Louisiana is properly educated and informed on Name, Image, and Likeness,” said Eddie Bonine, executive director of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

The LHSAA is unable to do anything more than a statement at this time, as a change to their constitution would require a full principal vote.

“There is a lot to NIL and it’s a moving target that we need to stay on top of. I am honored that Eccker Sports, with all their experience and everything they have to offer, has chosen to launch with us. The educational programming and toolbox they provide is going to be very valuable to all the individuals who participate in this and will benefit our students throughout the state.”

The courses are required for all school principals and athletic directors, while coaches, student-athletes and their families throughout the state will also have access to the programming.