Let the good times roll: LSU AgCenter provides tips on navigating Mardi Gras

BATON ROUGE — As the Mardi Gras season kicks off it's important for residents to stay safe and healthy while having fun.

The LSU AgCenter has provided some tips to prepare for the big celebration:

-Watch your portions. Don't indulge in too many sweets; have seasonal treats like King Cake in moderation.

-Drink water. Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water. Hydration packets and fruit are also good for replenishing electrolytes.

-Eat healthy. When on the go make sure to pack healthy snacks to stay energized.

-Pace yourself. Maintain a healthy pace to avoid burnout during the festivities.

For a list of parades during the 2025 Mardi Gras season, click here.