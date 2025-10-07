75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Less than week from October election, Baton Rouge voters gather to learn about what's on the ballot

Tuesday, October 07 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The October election is less than a week away, and it's important to stay informed about what's on the ballot. 

Dozens of people attended an event at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Monday night to ask questions about what's on the ballot and to hear from those running for district judge. 

East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman Anthony Kenney says events like these generate interest in low turnout elections. 

"That's how you improve voter engagement, right? You're going to the voters, you're going to where you are in the community, and making sure they get all the information so they can make an informed decision at the ballot box," Kenney said. 

The election is Saturday. For more information about what's on the ballot, click here. 

