Latest Weather Blog
Lenten season begins with the observation of Ash Wednesday
Lent, a penitential period of time used to prepare for Easter, begins with Ash Wednesday and churches throughout south Louisiana are assisting parishioners who observe Lenten traditions.
An Ash Wednesday Schedule is listed below.
Holy Family Church
319 N. Jefferson Ave.
Port Allen
8 a.m., 6 p.m. MAss with ashes
Noon ashes only
Holy Rosary Church
44450 Hwy. 429
St. Amant
6 a.m., noon, 6 p.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
865 Hatchell Lane
Denham Springs
8:30 a.m., noon, 5 & 7 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Church
445 Marquette Avenue
Baton Rouge
6:30 & 8:00 a.m., noon, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
11485 Ferdinand Street
St. Francisville
5:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel
3147 Church Street
Jackson
Noon
Our Lady of Pompeii Church
14450 Hwy. 442
West Tickfaw
6:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ
2250 Main Street
Baton Rouge
Noon, 6:00 p.m.
St. Alphonsus Church
14040 Greenwell Springs Road
Greenwell Springs
6 & 8:30 a.m., noon, 6 p.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Church
818 West 10th Street
Donaldsonville
7 a.m.
St. George Church
7808 St. George Drive
Baton Rouge
6:30 & 8 a.m., 6 p.m.
Noon Liturgy of Word and ashes
St. Joseph Church
15710 Hwy. 16
French Settlement
8:10 a.m., 5:30 p.m.
Communion service with ashes
St. Mark Church
42021 Highway 621
Gonzales
8:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m.
Noon ashes only
St. Mary of False River Church
348 West Main Street
New Roads
7 a.m., noon, 6:30 p.m.
St. Paul the Apostle Church
3912 Gus Young Avenue
Baton Rouge
6 p.m.
According to The Catholic Commentator, Catholics aged 18 through 59 are bound by a grave obligation to observe a solemn fast on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.
Catholics aged 14 and up are to abstain from meat on Ash Wednesday, all Fridays of Lent and Good Friday as well.
To abstain from meat means refraining from eating beef, veal, pork, pr poultry at least, although not necessarily eggs, milk products or meat broths, or condiments made from animal fat. The consumption of fish, shellfish and reptiles is permitted if desired.
Beyond the mandatory days listed above, abstinence from meat on every Friday throughout the year which is not a solemnity and fasting on all Lenten weekdays (especially Wednesdays and Fridays) and on Holy Saturday is strongly recommended for all Catholics.
Lent ends on Thursday, April 9.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
A brief explanation of Lent & list of Ash Wednesday Services
-
Long-sought cameras one step closer to becoming a reality in Sherwood Forest
-
Retired judge calls on Judge Jessie Leblanc to resign over racial slurs
-
Historic New Roads Mardi Gras celebration draws in thousands
-
Chasing chickens in Mamou on Mardi Gras