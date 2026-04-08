Leesville man arrested for allegedly lying about where he caught 12-pound bass to get free replica

Courtesy USDA

LEESVILLE — A man was arrested after wildlife agents say he tried to claim a bass caught in one lake was actually caught in another to win a free replica mount.

Jody K. Jeane, 40, faces charges of attempted theft and forgery.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents say they first saw Jeane on March 15 around 7:30 a.m. at the Hickory Ridge boat launch on Vernon Lake. Agents were conducting a routine patrol when they saw two men loading a bass boat onto a trailer.

Jeane showed agents a 12-pound bass he said he caught that morning. He told them it was his personal best and he planned to have it mounted.

Agents noticed the bass had a distinct bloody marking on its tail.

The next day, agents saw Jeane posing with the same bass in a social media post from the Toledo Bend Lake Association Lunker Bass Program. The program awards anglers who catch bass weighing 10 pounds or more in Toledo Bend Lake with a fiberglass replica at no cost.

The fish must be presented live at a certified weigh station, documented and released back into the lake.

In the social media photo, Jeane was wearing the same clothing agents saw him in at Vernon Lake. The fish's distinctive tail markings were also clearly visible.

Agents learned that participants must sign official documentation verifying the location, date and time of the catch. The documentation also requires anglers to declare the fish was legally caught in Toledo Bend Reservoir.

Agents obtained an arrest warrant through the 11th Judicial District Court. On April 1, agents met with Jeane at the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

Jeane admitted to catching the fish in Vernon Lake, agents say.

He was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center and later transported to the Sabine Parish Detention Center.

Attempted theft carries up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail. Forgery carries up to a $5,000 fine and 10 years in jail.