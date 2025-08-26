82°
LDWF responds to 2 On Your Side report on euthanizing fawn woman nursed back to health

Tuesday, August 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG - Following a 2 On Your Side report regarding the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries euthanizing a deer that a woman nursed back to health, LDWF commented on their actions.

Kimberly Graham brought a fawn back to her home with intentions to nurse it back to health and set it free. When LDWF found out, they took the fawn away and euthanized it.

LDWF said that since the fawn had been in captivity for too long, it couldn't survive on its own.

"If we are notified within 48 hours, then we'll do everything in our power to reunite it with its mother, but beyond that, we have to look to partners like the zoo for safe housing," LDWF Secretary Tyler Bosworth said. "Unfortunately, those options are not always available to us."

