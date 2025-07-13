LDWF investigating late night boating accident that left a woman dead

PLAQUEMINE — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a late-night boating accident that left a Gonzales woman dead and a man injured on Friday.

LDWF said Jennifer Harrison, 56, was killed in a single-vessel incident around midnight in the East Upper Grand River near Plaquemine.

Agents said that preliminary investigations revealed that Harrison was a passenger in the 18-foot boat when it hit a log in the water, ejecting her and the driver into the river.

The driver was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital to be treated for his injuries and Harrison's body was brought to the Iberville Parish Coroner's Office to determine an official cause of death, according to LDWF.

LDWF is investigating further into the cause of the accident.