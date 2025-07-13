Latest Weather Blog
LDWF investigating late night boating accident that left a woman dead
PLAQUEMINE — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a late-night boating accident that left a Gonzales woman dead and a man injured on Friday.
LDWF said Jennifer Harrison, 56, was killed in a single-vessel incident around midnight in the East Upper Grand River near Plaquemine.
Agents said that preliminary investigations revealed that Harrison was a passenger in the 18-foot boat when it hit a log in the water, ejecting her and the driver into the river.
The driver was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital to be treated for his injuries and Harrison's body was brought to the Iberville Parish Coroner's Office to determine an official cause of death, according to LDWF.
Trending News
LDWF is investigating further into the cause of the accident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Upstage Theatre celebrates 23 years in Baton Rouge
-
Memorial, celebration of life held Saturday in St. Gabriel for police captain...
-
LDWF investigating late night boating accident that left a woman dead
-
Deputies investigating multiple carjackings and break-ins in Tangipahoa Parish
-
Search efforts underway for 71-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in a...