88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Caught 'paw-handed': Deputies catch bear rummaging through neighborhood trash cans in Central

1 hour 27 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, May 28 2025 May 28, 2025 May 28, 2025 10:48 AM May 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL — A furry trespasser was caught "paw-handed" digging through trash bins in Central on Wednesday morning. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said that the bear was caught around 9 a.m. on Glen Watts Road near Hooper Road. Deputies joked, saying that the bear "claimed it was just a 'snack emergency.'" 

"Our deputies kindly reminded him that dumpster diving is a bear-y bad idea," deputies said in a Facebook post. 

The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was also called, but deputies said that the bear posed no danger to the public. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days