LDWF agents arrest 2 men for DWI on Memorial Day weekend
FALSE RIVER - Two men were arrested by Wildlife and Fisheries agents after driving boats while impaired, authorities said.
According to LDWF, 42-year-old John Benoit Jr. of Addis was driving a boat on Grand River Saturday when agents stopped the vessel for a safety inspection. Agents said Benoit displayed signs of impairment and was arrested.
Two days later, agents stopped 24-year-old Zackary Guillory of Port Allen while he was driving a boat on False River. Agents said they stopped the boat for a safety inspection and Guillory displayed signs of impairment.
Agents also said the boat did not have enough life jackets for all passengers on board.
Both Benoit and Guillory were booked with a DWI, which has the same consequences on the water as it does on roadways.
The LDWF said there were eight boating accidents, six injuries and two deaths over the holiday weekend.
