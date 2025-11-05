LDH says SNAP funds will be distributed Nov. 7 after funds from earlier this week were withdrawn

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health said that federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds will be distributed to eligible recipients starting Nov. 7 following funds from earlier this week being withdrawn.

The withdrawn funds had already been sent to elderly and disabled SNAP recipients between Nov. 1 and Nov. 4, officials said.

The state-funded program was suspended following the USDA’s guidance and White House announcement that it would partially fund SNAP during the shutdown using contingency funding after being ordered to do so by two separate judges, an LDH spokesperson said.

The state suspension was done so that the state "could pay out federal benefits for the entire SNAP population, including able-bodied adults, the elderly and the disabled," the spokesperson added.

WBRZ received multiple calls from SNAP recipients concerned about their funds being withdrawn, leaving their balances at zero.

One woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, told WBRZ that she had $225 loaded on her benefits card Tuesday night. When she went to a local grocery store Wednesday morning, her card had insufficient funds at checkout.

The woman said after realizing she didn't have any money on her card, she immediately contacted LDH.

"That representative just informed me that they just learned that this issue has just taken place about an hour before I called," the woman said. "They told me they didn't know why that happened, they were just learning of it, and they didn't have any additional information to provide for me."

Recipients will receive approximately 50% of their usual SNAP benefits, depending on household size. The LDH said it also ended staff furloughs and reopened offices.

"Those benefits were pulled back so we could give recipients a higher amount either later (Wednesday) or by Friday," LDH said about the withdrawn funds.

Gov. Jeff Landry previously said that cutting spending to other programs over the last 20 months allowed the state to provide food stamps in the event of a crisis.