Laws targeting hazing, debit card surcharges, balloon releases take effect Saturday, Aug. 1

LOUISIANA - Dozens of new laws take effect in Louisiana on Aug. 1, covering everything from hazing prevention to balloon releases and debit card surcharges.

In February of 2025, Southern University student Caleb Wilson died after collapsing during an alleged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. hazing ritual.

Five people, including classmates, face criminal charges in his death.

In his honor, lawmakers passed the Caleb Wilson Hazing Prevention Act. The new law requires all students in campus organizations, including sororities and fraternities, to complete an anti-hazing course during their first two semesters of membership.

Kelvin Kelly, a Baton Rouge resident, said the law is a step in the right direction.

"To hear about Caleb, it was a tragedy. So, I think that's one of the areas I would recommend, that there is some training and some development," Kelly said.

Also taking effect Aug. 1 is a ban on releasing 12 or more helium-filled balloons unless they are biodegradable. Rebecca Trishe, with the Louisiana Wildlife Federation, said the goal is to protect wildlife, waterways and power lines.

"Hunters were telling us that they were finding balloon remnants. Fishermen were telling us there were latex balloons floating by going into the Gulf. There were reports of mylar balloons being released and shorting out transmission lines and causing power outages," Trishe said.

A new law also bans businesses from adding surcharges to purchases made with a debit card starting Saturday. Businesses can be fined up to $500 per violation for increasing purchase amounts when customers pay with a card.

Baton Rouge resident Layla Hook agrees with the law.

"Businesses, I understand, have to pay a 3% charge for swiping cards, but it doesn't seem fair that it would be passed on to the consumer," Hook said.

Other laws taking effect Aug. 1 include the Behind the Counter Act, which creates tougher penalties for violence against retail and food service workers. Plus, a required annual review of voter registration records to help identify potential noncitizens who might be registered to vote.

Separately, law enforcement agencies currently cannot issue citations for expired or missing inspection stickers as of July 1, ahead of a law replacing them with a QR code, which takes effect Jan. 1.