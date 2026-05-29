Law expanding Louisiana's litter statute to ban large balloon releases goes into effect Aug. 1

BATON ROUGE — After a similar bill aimed at banning the intentional release of balloons with some exceptions failed during last year's legislative session, a 2026 bill banning the practice has become law without the governor's signature and takes effect on Aug. 1.

The law, which started in the legislature as HB 851 by Rep. John Illg, expands the state's litter statute to include the prohibition and criminalization of planned, intentional releases of twelve or more balloons. The bill became law on May 15.

The new law does not apply to the unintentional release of balloons, the release of biodegradable or photodegradable balloons, the release of a balloon for scientific or governmental purposes or hot air balloons recovered after launch.

Under the state's current littering law, a $500 fine and a sentence of eight hours of community service will be levied for first offenses, with the third and all subsequent offenses carrying a $2,500 fine, 80 hours of community service and a year-long suspension of the offender's driver's license.

Last year, when Illg's proposed bill made it to the legislature, he said the bill was to protect the environment from excess litter.

“Every year in Louisiana, balloon releases intended to honor loved ones or mark special occasions come down in our marshes, waterways, forests, and communities,” Executive Director of Louisiana Wildlife Federation Rebecca Triche said. “We’re thrilled to see this unnecessary harm to animals, habitats and infrastructure addressed through this new law. At the same time, we recognize how important these moments are, and we want to help people honor them in ways that are just as meaningful without putting our environment at risk.”

Families of loved ones honored during balloon releases argue that a ban could get in the way of them honoring loved ones.

"Because we know they're no longer here in the natural, but when we release those balloons, it's like we're sending them up to Heaven and reaching our loved ones. Why would someone want to make a bill to stop that?" Cathy Toliver, the grandmother of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr., who died in 2022, said last year.