Latest Weather Blog
Law enforcement will pass out repair vouchers instead of tickets in new initiative coming to BR
BATON ROUGE - A new community initiative coming to EBR will allow officers responding to routine traffic stops to provide a free voucher for a repair on a vehicle rather than citing the driver with the goal of healing the relationship between the community and its law enforcement.
Lights On!, an initiative started in 2016, says that rather than citing drivers for common mechanical problems, such as burned-out lightbulbs, broken turn signals, or any other light-related problem, officers can provide a free repair voucher at participating local mechanics.
The Lights On! initiative will initially launch in East Baton Rouge Parish with the hopes other police agencies and cities in Louisiana will see the benefit of this program and implement it in their own jurisdictions.
Below is a list of participating locations in and around the capital area:
Brothers Auto Repair 360 Automotive Solutions
2701 Plank Road 1334 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70805 Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Main St. Car Care Baker Texaco
2131 Main Street 790 Main Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Baker, LA 70714
Edwards Auto Repair Simple Simon Tire & Car Care
2763 Scenic Hwy 7777 Airline Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70805 Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Hogan’s Automotive Simple Simon Tire & Car Care
5888 N. Foster 12116 Airline Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70805 Baton Rouge, LA 70817
The program is completely free to voucher recipients and is supported by community in-kind and financial donations. To learn more or donate, visit the Lights On! website here.
