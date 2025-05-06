69°
Latest Weather Blog
LATEST: river flooding levels and forecasts
The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge and Donaldsonville, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City. This flooding is due to runoff from flooding rains up north a few weeks ago, and is separate from heavy rain caused by local weather patterns. Both the Mississippi and Atchafalaya have crested at all local gauges and will continue falling. You can see the latest levels and forecasts below.
Trending News
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Addis American Idol contestant makes it to Top 7
-
Family of missing Amite man offering $10K reward for information about where...
-
Rayne Police officer shot, killed; State Police investigating
-
Electronic surveillance used to build case against stepson in man's killing
-
BRPD responding to reported shooting at AM Food Mart
Sports Video
-
LSU softball readies for SEC Tournament play
-
Dunham, U-High advance in state baseball playoffs
-
$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!
-
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat Brazil in WNBA preseason game...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in