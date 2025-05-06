LATEST: river flooding levels and forecasts

The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge and Donaldsonville, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City. This flooding is due to runoff from flooding rains up north a few weeks ago, and is separate from heavy rain caused by local weather patterns. Both the Mississippi and Atchafalaya have crested at all local gauges and will continue falling. You can see the latest levels and forecasts below.

