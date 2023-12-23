Last minute shopping? Here's what's open Christmas Eve

NEW YORK (AP) — Christmas Eve is almost here. But before running out the door for some last-minute gifts or final tree trimmings ahead of Santa’s visit, you might want to double-check the hours of the stores you’re headed to.

Business closings on Christmas Eve are less common than those on Christmas Day, but many large chains still cut back hours or close up shop early for the coming holiday. Operations can also vary by location. When in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules for your neighborhood spots online.

Here’s a rundown of Christmas Eve hours for major stores across the U.S. in 2023.

MATHERNE'S MARKET CHRISTMAS EVE HOURS

Matherne's downtown will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All deli order will need to be picked up before 4 p.m.

The LSU location will only be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WALMART CHRISTMAS EVE HOURS

Walmart will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

TARGET CHRISTMAS EVE HOURS

Most Target stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Double-check local hours here.

COSTCO CHRISTMAS EVE HOURS

Costco’s warehouses will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, although hours may vary between locations. You can check local hours here.

CVS CHRISTMAS EVE HOURS

Many CVS Pharmacy locations will operate with normal hours on Christmas Eve, but some non-24 locations may have reduced hours or holiday closures. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or double-check local hours online.

WALGREENS CHRISTMAS EVE HOURS

Walgreens will be open with regular hours on Christmas Eve, but pharmacy hours vary by location. You can check local pharmacy hours here.

STARBUCKS CHRISTMAS EVE HOURS

Many Starbucks locations will be open, but hours can vary — with the company noting that “stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs” throughout the holiday season. It’s best to check ahead online.

KROGER CHRISTMAS EVE HOURS

Most Kroger stores close early on Christmas Eve, although that can vary depending on store division and location.

ALBERTSONS CHRISTMAS EVE HOURS

Albertsons stores will be open with reduced hours on Christmas Eve. Pharmacies may also be closed or have reduced hours.

OTHER STORES WITH DIFFERENT HOURS ON CHRISTMAS EVE

Here are some other grocery, convenience and retail stores with adjusted hours on Christmas Eve: