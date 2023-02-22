Large power outage reported in Prairieville; more than 4,600 affected

PRAIRIEVILLE - A widespread outage in parts of Ascension Parish knocked out power for several thousand people Wednesday afternoon.

The outage was first reported shortly before 4 p.m. throughout much of the Prairieville area. Entergy's outage map reported roughly 4,600 customers were affected.

The company reported that it expected to have power restored by 6 p.m.

It's still unclear what caused the outage. An almost identical power outage was reported in the same area just two weeks ago