Large police presence reported at Siegen bank due to 'suspicious package' found outside building

BATON ROUGE - A large police presence was reported outside the Capital One on Siegen Lane after employees found a suspicious package just outside.

Law enforcement said employees found a package hanging out of one of the air vents outside the building at the corner of Industriplex and Siegen.

A large police presence was reported as officials worked to determine what was inside of the box. The scene was determined to be clear and no danger was reported.