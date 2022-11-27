66°
Large law enforcement response at storage facility after reported shooting on Florida Boulevard

Sunday, November 27 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A large law enforcement response was spotted outside a storage facility on Florida Boulevard Sunday afternoon as deputies investigate a reported shooting.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was alerted of the shooting when a man, driven by his girlfriend, showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.

It's unclear where the shooting itself took place, but a large law enforcement presence was gathered outside Audubon Self Storage Service on Florida Boulevard as of 1:48 p.m.

No more information was immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

