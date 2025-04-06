Large fire burns through roof of Central home

CENTRAL — Firefighters worked a large fire that burned through the roof of a home in Central early Sunday morning.

The fire began around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Virgil Jackson Ave., according to the Central Fire Department.

When crews arrived, the fire had already burned through the roof and smoke and flames were coming from the back side of the house.

The flames were quickly brought under control by the fire department.

No injuries were reported, and no one was at home at the time of the fire.

Investigators said the fire started in the outdoor kitchen and spread to the house.