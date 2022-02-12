52°
Latest Weather Blog
LaPlace man turned himself in after fatal shooting Saturday morning
LAPLACE - A LaPlace resident turned himself in after a fight led to a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Brandon Morris died in a hospital after being shot around 4 a.m. at the corner of Jasper Lane and Cartier Drive.
Deputies said Morris was shot during a fight with 27-year-old Chris Williamson.
Trending News
Williamson turned himself in and was booked on one count of second-degree murder. At this time, he has no bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local bakeries kick off Super Bowl festivities with Burrow-inspired sweets
-
From Louisiana to Ohio, fans are ready to cheer on Burrow and...
-
Excitement stirring up as crews start filming in downtown Baton Rouge
-
'There is no choice': Inflation forcing business owners to raise prices
-
LSU receives history-making donation of $245 million
Sports Video
-
From Louisiana to Ohio, fans are ready to cheer on Burrow and...
-
Kim Mulkey is making statements both on and off the court
-
Joe Burrow's lessons in leadership learned at LSU paying off in Super...
-
Saints announce Dennis Allen as new head coach
-
Tiger fans can buy favorite player's jersey; athlete makes money on new...