Lanes back open on I-10 eastbound near City Park Lake, traffic still backed up Grosse Tete

BATON ROUGE — Two lanes of I-10 eastbound between Terrace Avenue and City Park Lake are back open after closing on Thursday.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said that the left and middle lanes will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Travel lanes re-opened around 2:30 p.m.

Congestion is still approaching Gross Tete on I-10 eastbound.