83°
Latest Weather Blog
Lanes back open on I-10 eastbound near City Park Lake, traffic still backed up Grosse Tete
BATON ROUGE — Two lanes of I-10 eastbound between Terrace Avenue and City Park Lake are back open after closing on Thursday.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said that the left and middle lanes will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Travel lanes re-opened around 2:30 p.m.
Congestion is still approaching Gross Tete on I-10 eastbound.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two lanes of I-10 eastbound near City Park Lake will be closed...
-
Brew at the Zoo returns to Baton Rouge Zoo for 11th annual...
-
New cleric to help lead Catholic church in New Orleans sees 'no...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Saints' first game in Superdome post-Katrina paved path to city's...
-
Trump says he now believes Ukraine can win back all territory lost...